Late-night JNU protest over V-C’s ‘casteist’ remarks spirals into clashes and stone pelting as Left and Right trade barbs

A large student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) late Sunday night spiralled into clashes, with both the Left-led students’ union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accusing each other of violence and alleged stone-pelting.

Over a hundred students marched from Sabarmati T Point to the East Gate near the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, escalating demonstrations against V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over remarks she made in a recent podcast interview and the rustication of elected office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union.

As the march progressed, purported videos began circulating on social media showing groups of students hurling stones, while physical scuffles broke out at multiple points on campus.

Left-affiliated student groups alleged that ABVP members initiated the violence. “See how ABVP started stone pelting when Bahujan and progressive students of the campus rise against the casteist VC and the rustication of the Union,” a message circulated by Left groups alleged, accompanied by purported video clips of the clashes.

Another statement described the events as a “massive attack on the ongoing students’ movement,” alleging that protesters were isolated and assaulted.

ABVP, however, rejected those claims and released its own videos and statements accusing Left activists of attacking women students. “Left’s attack on female students of JNU continues,” the ABVP alleged in a message circulated online.

The organisation alleged that “Left hooligans attacked female students with chairs and sticks,” naming individuals it claimed were visible in the purported videos, and accusing a JNUSU office-bearer of attempting to snatch mobile phones from students recording the violence. The ABVP further alleged that campus security personnel failed to intervene.

The protest followed a JNUSU statement on Friday demanding the V-C’s resignation over what it called “blatantly casteist statements” made during the media interview published last week. The union objected in particular to her criticism of the University Grants Commission’s new equity regulations, which she described as “totally unnecessary”, “irrational”, and an example of “wokeism”.

In the interview, Pandit had said, “You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card. This was done for the Blacks; the same thing was brought for Dalits here.”

Before the clashes, student leaders had addressed protesters near the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, describing the mobilisation as one of the largest on campus in recent months.

“We are protesting against the VC’s casteist remarks and against the rustication of the JNUSU office bearers,” said Nitish Kumar, a former JNUSU president who was rusticated last year for participating in protests against the installation of facial recognition cameras in the university’s Central Library. “Such a Vice-Chancellor has no place in a campus like JNU,” he said.

Responding to the controversy, Pandit had told PTI that her remarks had been taken out of context and rejected the allegation that they were casteist. “I am a Bahujan myself, I come from an OBC background,” she said.

“I meant that wokes have written history like this. And those who opposed workers had this to say about permanent victimhood and imaginary worlds being created,” she said.

On the equity regulations, Pandit said during the interview that they had been introduced without adequate consultation. “It was done secretly. Many of us who are part of the system didn’t even know what was in it,” she said, calling the regulations unnecessary and constitutionally flawed.