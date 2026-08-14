JNU professor’s Independence Day address at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest

Security concerns emerged after a group of VHP members gathered outside the Lodi Estate school, said sources, and police were deployed.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Alok Singh
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 12:43 PM IST
zoya hasanJNU Professor Zoya Hasan.
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An Independence Day address by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor emerita Zoya Hasan at a Delhi school was cancelled last minute on Friday, amid security concerns. Sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members gathered outside the premises in protest.

Hasan had been invited as the chief guest for Sardar Patel Vidyalaya’s Independence Day and scholarship award ceremony and was scheduled to hoist the national flag and address students. The invitation issued by the school said the programme was to begin at 10 am at its Lodi Estate campus.

People aware of the incident claimed around 10-15 VHP members gathered outside the school and a larger police contingent was subsequently deployed.

The school confirmed to The Indian Express that Hasan’s speech and entry had to be cancelled due to security concerns.

“Unfortunately, some unruly elements gathered outside the school early in the morning, following which the situation escalated due to political concerns,” a school faculty member aware of the matter said.

The school administration did not officially comment on whether the decision was taken following a police direction or by the school itself.

The function, however, faced no disruption and was held at the school’s auditorium, school authorities told The Indian Express. Gujarat Education Society (GES) president and school alumna Shveta Kalyanwala replaced Hasan. GES is the parent body that manages the school.

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The Delhi Police said it was informed by the school about a security threat, and that the school must have taken the decision to cancel Hasan’s participation. Denying having forced the cancellation, police said its personnel were deployed only to provide protection.

Hasan, a political scientist, was expected to speak to students on pluralism. She is yet to comment.

Academicians protested the move.

Economist Jayati Ghosh alleged on X that police had prevented Hasan from speaking at the event and that school authorities had been forced to cancel the programme on security grounds.

Academic Apoorvanand also alleged that police should have restrained the protesters rather than prevent Hasan from meeting students.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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