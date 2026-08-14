JNU professor’s Independence Day address at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest

An Independence Day address by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor emerita Zoya Hasan at a Delhi school was cancelled last minute on Friday, amid security concerns. Sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members gathered outside the premises in protest.

Hasan had been invited as the chief guest for Sardar Patel Vidyalaya’s Independence Day and scholarship award ceremony and was scheduled to hoist the national flag and address students. The invitation issued by the school said the programme was to begin at 10 am at its Lodi Estate campus.

People aware of the incident claimed around 10-15 VHP members gathered outside the school and a larger police contingent was subsequently deployed.