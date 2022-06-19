JNU professor ‘abducted, assaulted’ after traffic dispute escalates

An assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly abducted, locked in a house and beaten up by a group of men after an incident of road rage, said police Monday.

The professor, Sharad Baviskar, was driving towards campus on Friday night when he got into an argument with the accused over driving. The accused, who are yet to be identified, then allegedly dragged Baviskar out of his car and abducted him.

Police said the professor filed a complaint in the Southwest district on Saturday and the case was later transferred to West district’s Naraina police station.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We took the professor’s complaint. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 392 (robbery) and 334 (causing hurt on provocation). We have deployed teams to find the alleged persons at the earliest.”

In a Facebook post, the teacher alleged that he was attacked because the accused “didn’t like JNU” and called him “anti-national”. He also alleged that he had to hand over his car and purse and that his credit card was stolen.

Police, however, didn’t confirm if the fight was over the university. “It is a case of road rage that escalated; the accused abducted the professor and robbed his belongings. Other allegations are being verified,” said an officer.

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) also released a statement on the incident: “In an incident that allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute, Prof Baviskar was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station. He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion. Prof. Baviskar has filed a police complaint on June 18.”

The JNUTA said it hopes the Delhi Police will apprehend the culprits and guarantee the safety and security of the professor and his family. “The JNUTA also expects that the JNU administration will take up the redressal of Prof. Baviskar’s grievance with police in all sincerity,” it added.