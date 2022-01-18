Delhi: JNU PhD student alleges bid to molest on campus, case filed

A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said a motorist allegedly tried to molest her inside the campus when she was taking a stroll around 11:45 pm Monday, the police said Tuesday.

While an FIR has been lodged, the police said initial investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist came from within the campus and after the woman raised an alarm, he managed to escape and disappear within the University.

DCP (south-west) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call late Monday night about the incident.

“We immediately rushed to the spot and found that around 11:45 pm, one of the students, who is pursuing PhD in JNU, was taking a stroll inside the campus. The incident took place when she was walking on the East Gate Road and suddenly a biker came from within the campus and tried to molest her. When she raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape and disappeared within the campus,” he added.

Sharma said a case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.