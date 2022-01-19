Taking stroll on the campus, JNU student molested by biker, accused absconding

A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has alleged that a motorist tried to molest her on the campus when she was taking a stroll around 11.45 pm Monday, police said Tuesday. While an FIR has been lodged, police said an initial investigation has revealed that the accused came from within the campus and after the woman raised the alarm, he managed to get away within the university itself.

DCP (South-west) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call late Monday night about the incident.

“We immediately rushed to the spot and found that around 11.45 pm, one of the students was taking a stroll on the campus. When she was walking on the East Gate Road, a biker came from within the campus and tried to molest her. When she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape and disappeared within the campus,” he added.

Sharma said a case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered and efforts are on to nab him.

On Tuesday evening, some students from the campus attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station and protest, but were stopped at the East Gate.

“While the woman was walking on the ring road, a man aged 24-25 riding a motorcycle came towards her. He tried to drag her towards the forest and attempted to rape her. When she started screaming and sounded the alarm, the accused ran away but snatched her mobile phone. The Cyclops QRT, (the private agency which is responsible for security at JNU) who reached there only after 10-15 minutes for regular patrolling was informed about the incident and police were also called,” the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) claimed in a statement.

A JNU official said no statement had been issued by the administration since the matter had been taken over by police.

“All night there were attempts to find the accused, both by police and by the security. Police have taken over and we have handed over all the CCTV footage to them. It was an unfortunate incident, but it is under police investigation now, so there is nothing for us to say more than that,” the official said.