JNU okays admission through common entrance exam

The JNU administration decided in its Academic Council meeting held Wednesday to conduct admissions to its various programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) from 2022-2023.

The CUET is conducted by the National Testing Agency, and there is a push to implement it in all central universities. The Delhi University administration has already stated that they will be conducting undergraduate admissions through it, instead of through a cut-off system, from 2022-2023.

JNU’s Director of Admissions Jayant Tripathi issued a note stating that the proposal to adopt the CUET was “overwhelmingly endorsed” in Wednesday’s meeting.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasised that CUET would provide a level-playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country, reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,” read the note.

The JNU Teachers’ Association has criticised this adoption, stating that the decision was pushed through without consulting stakeholders within the university. They have stated that it was added as an item in the supplementary agenda sent to members on January 10, just two days before the Academic Council meeting.

“… when the additional agenda was sent on Jan 10, 2022, 111 faculty members submitted their opinion requesting the Academic Council to refer the agenda item for discussion at the School (BOS) and Centre (Faculty Committee) for further deliberations. Not only did the Vice-Chancellor not place this letter on the table, but he also did not allow people to raise apprehensions with respect to the adoption of CUCET. Honourable members raised issues about the unique nature of the University and their respective centres and requested that this matter be first discussed at the Centre/School level. But unfortunately, the Caretaker V-C did not allow their concerns any space and muted the speakers abruptly. Many faculty members were not even allowed to speak despite their raised hands,” read a statement by the JNUTA.

The note issued by the Director of Admissions however stated: “The misinformation spread by a few faculty members about CUET was noted by the Academic Council and deplored.”

The JNU Students’ Union also wrote to the chairman of the Academic Council, asking that the meeting be reconvened with student representatives and stating that they “reject” the proposed conduct of admissions through the Common Entrance Test.

It raised concerns over the university losing autonomy in setting question papers, declaring results and in grievance redressal, and stated: “Many universities including JNU offer programmes and courses that are unique to the university. A one size fits all approach of CUET will be detrimental in this regard and will not be sufficient to accommodate the diverse range of programmes offered in different universities.”