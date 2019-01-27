JNU notice to 4 for ‘forcibly entering library, protesting’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has sent notices to the four students’ union office-bearers for allegedly forcibly entering the B R Ambedkar Library with personal books and protesting there in December last year.

The notice, sent to the office-bearers from the Chief Proctor’s Office, said, “A complaint dated December 18 against you, has been received in Chief Proctor’s Office from Chief Security Office. In the said complaint, it has been alleged that you were involved in a protest and slogan shouting in front of the B R Ambedkar Library on December 13 at 2:30 pm. In addition, you also attempted to forcibly enter the library.”

The students, led by JNU Students’ Union, were allegedly protesting against cutting down of library funds and closing of the reading room. They had allegedly entered the central hall and read the The Resistible Rise of Adolf Hitler: A View from Modi’s India by Arindam Sen.

The notices have been issued to JNUSU president N Sai Balaji, along with Vice-president Sarika Chaudhary, general secretary Aejaz Ahmad Rather and joint secretary Amutha Jaydeep.

“The JNU security placed guards in large numbers to stop students wanting to read and take their personal books in the library hall. JNUSU had then requested security not to hamper aspirations of students… ,” said Balaji, adding: “It’s ironical that JNU admin, who has renamed JNU after B R Ambedkar, is killing the idea of education… and is punishing students for protesting against 80% fund cut…”