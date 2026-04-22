JNU nod to 11% supernumerary seats for women in BTech courses

Admissions, the committee indicated, may continue through the existing mode, including Joint Seats Allocation Authority/ Central Seat Allocation Board (JoSAA).

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
2 min readNew DelhiApr 22, 2026 04:30 AM IST
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved the introduction of 11% supernumerary seats exclusively for women candidates in its School of Engineering. This amounts to 14 additional seats per batch in Electrical and Communications Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE) courses, The Indian Express has learnt.

As per documents, the university “considered the introduction of 11% supernumerary seats exclusively for women candidates in the BTech programmes of the School of Engineering,” and “appreciated the efforts of the Dean, School of Engineering”, in this regard “while maintaining the reservation policy as per the rules”.

Documents also show that the decision follows several meetings within the School of Engineering.

A Special Committee meeting held on February 11 comprising JNU faculty members, external experts from institutions including Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D), and Delhi Technological University (DTU), as well as a representative from the Department of Science and Technology, endorsed the proposal, it is learnt.

The 14 additional seats per batch for women candidates are to be equally distributed between the ECE and CSE courses, it is learnt. The committee also noted that the seats would be governed by prevailing government norms and that the percentage could be reviewed in the future, depending on improvements in infrastructure.

Admissions, the committee indicated, may continue through the existing mode, including Joint Seats Allocation Authority/ Central Seat Allocation Board (JoSAA).

As per JoSAA’s website, BTech in CSE and ECE both have 63 seats each.

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Alongside this, the university also approved a separate provision introducing 5% supernumerary seats for wards of teaching and non-teaching staff in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The move triggered dissent from elected members of the Executive Council during the April 15 meeting when the proposal was passed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Avinash Kumar, Secretary of the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), said, “The faculty of JNU never asked for such a provision. The wards of JNU teachers cannot be classified as disadvantaged… There is no basis for the introduction of ward quota for teachers as per the JNU Act…”

“JNUTA will oppose this and we have a general body meeting scheduled to discuss our strategy,” he added.

 

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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