JNU nod to 11% supernumerary seats for women in BTech courses

“JNUTA will oppose this and we have a general body meeting scheduled to discuss our strategy,” he added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved the introduction of 11% supernumerary seats exclusively for women candidates in its School of Engineering. This amounts to 14 additional seats per batch in Electrical and Communications Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE) courses, The Indian Express has learnt.

As per documents, the university “considered the introduction of 11% supernumerary seats exclusively for women candidates in the BTech programmes of the School of Engineering,” and “appreciated the efforts of the Dean, School of Engineering”, in this regard “while maintaining the reservation policy as per the rules”.

Documents also show that the decision follows several meetings within the School of Engineering.