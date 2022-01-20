Delhi: JNU teachers body wants committee on sexual harassment back after alleged molestation attempt on campus

After a PhD student alleged that a motorist tried to molest her inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus Monday night, the teachers association (JNUTA) has demanded the reinstation of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

The PhD student said that the incident had taken place when she was taking a stroll inside the campus around 11.45 pm. An FIR has been registered but no one has been arrested so far.

“These incidents point to the grave situation of lack of security on the campus, particularly for women, that is in many ways a direct result of the administrative incompetence and general misogyny of the JNU administration. With women faculty being systematically sidelined from administrative positions and the dissolution of the GSCASH by the ex but still acting-vice chancellor Prof Jagdish Kumar, there is a lack of representation leading to a skewed sense of male entitlement. The GSCASH was an active body of elected representatives from all sections of the university community that through its work helped create a sense of security for women on campus,” said the JNUTA.

The GSCASH was replaced by the Internal Complaints Committee which the JNUTA says “has failed to instil the same level of security amongst residents on campus”.

“For a residential university such as the JNU, it is important that these incidents serve as a wake-up call in ending the impunity that has been granted to sexual predators within the campus by the present university administration. Vast amounts of money spent on security cameras and bringing on board a security service with no experience of civilian security matters will not work to address the issue unless trusted elected representative bodies take up the work of gender sensitization and follow through on complaints through due process,” they said.

University authorities did not comment on the JNUTA’s claims and demands.