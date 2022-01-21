Three days after molestation bid, JNU Registrar says ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘violence’ on campus

Three days after a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleged she was molested on campus by a biker, the university authorities released a statement on the matter claiming they had “zero tolerance” towards any “violence”.

The statement, dated January 20 by Registrar Ravikesh, was released to the press Friday. It is the first official statement by the administration since the incident.

“This is regarding a reprehensible incident that took place on campus on intervening night of January 17-18 at Aryabhatta Road near JNU nursery. JNU Administration with the Security Branch has been closely coordinating with the police in the process of investigation. In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately intimate to the security

branch or the police,” he said.

“JNU administration reiterates its resolve for the zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus and remains committed towards providing a safer environment to all its residents on the campus. While the investigation is going on, it is requested that all stakeholders remain vigilant,” he added.

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR on the matter, which took place around 11.45 pm on January 17, when the complainant was out for a stroll.

“We immediately rushed to the spot and found that around 11.45 pm, one of the students was taking a stroll on the campus. When she was walking on the East Gate Road, a biker came from within the campus and tried to molest her. When she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape and disappeared within the campus,” DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma had earlier said.

The JNU Students’ Union has, however, alleged it was an attempt to rape as opposed to molestation, and demanded time bound inquiry into the matter.