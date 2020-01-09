JNU forms panel to probe Jan 5 violence on campus

A group of masked people armed with sticks damaged property on the campus on Sunday. (Express Photo) A group of masked people armed with sticks damaged property on the campus on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Days after the mob attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the varsity on Thursday formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured.

The committee, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh, was constituted on instructions of Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. The report is expected to be shared with the Home Ministry in the coming days.

Recommending steps for students’ safety, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Lapses in security, if any will also be probed. ”

The Indian Express reported that Kumar, on the day of violence, had sent a WhatsApp message to the DCP (Southwest), the ACP and the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) police station. But instead of requesting them to enter the campus and bring the mob of masked men under control, he told police to be “stationed at the gates”.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor had said: “If there is a law and order situation here, we don’t rush to police immediately. We will see if our own security can handle it. But when it goes out of hand, and we feel the security cannot handle it, we definitely approach police because we don’t want any innocent people to be injured. On Sunday also, we did this.”

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 36 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.

