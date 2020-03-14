JNU, Jamia among varsities shut down

JNU has also suspended exams for students. JNU has also suspended exams for students.

More colleges and institutes in the National Capital Region, including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, Friday announced they would be shutting down as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

IIT-Delhi, which had Thursday suspended classes till March 31, has now asked most students to vacate hostels as a precaution. However, international students and some PhD students can continue after taking supervisor’s permission, said a statement issued by the Dean (Academics) and Dean (Student Affairs).

Both JNU and Jamia have already suffered academic setbacks last semester. While a prolonged student-teacher agitation over a hike in hostel fee affected classes in JNU, the anti-CAA protests and police action inside the campus had delayed academics in Jamia.

While JNU has also decided to cancel exams along with classes till March 31, Jamia said it would hold exams. Delhi University and GGSIPU had already announced suspension of classes Thursday.

“It is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and exams at JNU are suspended until March 31…,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said, adding, however, that “basic mess facilities will be available to hostelers”.

Jamia registrar A P Siddiqui, in a notice, said teachers should make study material available online and avoid “face-to-face/group interactions”. But “university exams will continue as per schedule”, he said.

IIMC also suspended classes till March 31, and cancelled seminars and conferences. “It is advised that students staying in IIMC hostels should restrict their activities within the hostel campus,” the assistant registrar said in a notice.

At Sonepat, Jindal Global University’s registrar told students and teachers in an email that classes would be suspended from Saturday until March 29.

At Ashoka University, the mid-semester break, which starts from Saturday, has now been extended till March 29. Officials said lectures will be uploaded online.

Universities in Greater Noida are preparing action plans to hold virtual classes across courses.

“Students in any course can attend online classes… We had suspended physical classes as a precaution before the order,” said an Amity spokesperson.

Another private university in Greater Noida has come up with remedial classes, in which teachers can be approached on call or e-mail for problem solving.

