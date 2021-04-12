JNU issues new rules for students, visitors

Department heads have been asked to implement staggered working hours or days in laboratories.

Smaller centres in JNU in which there are difficulties in maintaining Covid protocol shall remain closed, read a new set of directives by the university administration.

With the current restrictions announced by the Delhi government, students who are currently residing in the hostels have been told to not come out of their hostels “unless there is a necessary requirement to visit any particular faculty”.

The administration has also notified a special set of directives for people coming from Maharashtra. “A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all such persons/visitors who are arriving from Maharashtra. OR, otherwise, have to remain quarantine for 14 days.”