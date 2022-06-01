scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

JNU initiates inquiry in sexual harassment case, assures stringent action against guilty

In a statement, the ICC on Tuesday said it has taken serious cognizance of the case reported to its office. However, the committee did not reveal any details of the case.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 7:21:19 pm
"As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on 27th May 2022 at 7.46 pm, the inquiry of the case was started following due process," the notification read. (File photo)

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the JNU said a probe into an alleged sexual harassment case has been initiated and stringent action will be taken against the guilty.

In a statement, the ICC on Tuesday said it has taken serious cognizance of the case reported to its office. However, the committee did not reveal any details of the case.

Also Read |After complaints about health centre, JNU appoints chairperson to improve services on campus

“As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on 27th May 2022 at 7.46 pm, the inquiry of the case was started following due process,” the notification read.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“ICC is committed to ensuring a free, fast and fair trial of the case and providing justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” it said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...Premium
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
More Premium Stories >>

The ICC asserted that it observes a zero-tolerance policy toward any kind of sexual harassment on the campus.

An activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) was last week accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The victim had complained to the ICC to take “prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation”.

The AISA has said that the accused is not affiliated to them.

In a separate incident, a student affiliated with the National Students Union of India was held responsible for molesting a female student of northeast, according to reports.

It was not immediately clear which of the two cases is being probed by the ICC.

More from Delhi

Several student outfits, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), recently staged a protest demanding action against those found guilty in sexual harassment cases.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement