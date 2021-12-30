Under fire, JNU ICC drops para from sexual harassment counselling announcement

After facing flak over the wording of its announcement of a counselling session on sexual harassment, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has modified the language.

One line, in particular, had led to raised eyebrows, wherein the ICC had said “girls (are) supposed to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments (sic)”.

The first of such monthly counselling sessions is scheduled for January 17. Apart from teachers and students criticising the announcement, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also tweeted saying it should be withdrawn. “Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. Internal committee should have Victim-Centered approach and not otherwise (sic)” she tweeted.

The ICC on Wednesday modified the text twice. Under the subhead “why is this counselling session required”, the point about women drawing “a tangible line” was replaced by: “Boys will be counselled to clearly distinguish between friendship and behaviour that may be considered sexual harassment. Girls will be counselled on how to avoid sexual harassment.”

However, in a further modification, the entire para was dropped. The invitation now has a section titled “what will be done” during the session: “To keep the students abreast of what constitutes sexual harassment, what could be the prospective repercussions if found guilty of sexual harassment, to answer their queries related to sexual harassment.”

ICC presiding officer Punam Kumari said the changes were made as their intent was misunderstood. “Once we saw the NCW Chairperson’s tweet, I wrote to her saying we had withdrawn it because we didn’t want to cause any hurt. There was also uproar on campus, and we didn’t want to escalate matters,” she said.

“What I meant by that sentence was only that girls should clearly convey what behaviour they like or don’t like. Till the time they don’t do this, they won’t get what they expect from boys. We have seen how not being vocal has caused misunderstandings. Even boys don’t know what impact sexual harassment cases can have on them. They don’t know that it can affect their career. So we needed to tell them about the repercussions of their actions. That was all we wanted. It’s possible the message we wanted to convey wasn’t conveyed clearly, but that will happen through the counselling session,” she said.