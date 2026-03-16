Gas rationing hits JNU: Dhaba menus shrink as PNG supply is capped at 80% of average consumption

With Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) restricting supply to commercial customers, kitchens and eateries on campus at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been hit, and student leaders have warned that hostel mess bills could rise soon.

In a letter written to hostels in JNU on March 11, IGL said that supplies to industrial and commercial consumers would be capped at 80% of their average consumption over the previous six months. The restriction took effect at 6 am on March 11.

IGL supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to domestic and commercial consumers in Delhi and several NCR cities. The company said the restriction on supply had been imposed after a communication from the government entity that provides it with gas.

“As per communication received from upstream supplier M/s GAIL, supplies to all Industrial & Commercial Customers are being restricted to 80% of their average consumption for last six months with effect from 6 am on 11th March 2026,” IGL said in its notice to JNU.

The notice cited a gazette notification dated March 9, and advised customers to “make best endeavours to maintain the drawl within 80%”.

The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 9, prioritised the supply of PNG for domestic use and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, and imposed restrictions on other consumers.

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The restriction has come amid the overall shortage in LPG and natural gas supplies as a consequence of the virtual closing of the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel.

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The crisis of LPG cylinders has especially impacted small and medium-sized eateries, roadside tea and momo stalls, and migrant workers in the capital who don’t have permanent connections.

At JNU, the impact has begun to show up across the informal food economy on campus. While prices have not yet risen across the board, some items have begun to disappear from the menu, Aditi Mishra, president of the JNU Students’ Union, said.

“Prices have not increased on campus yet, but in Ganga Dhaba some changes have happened,” Mishra said. “In one canteen at the School of Social Sciences, items have become costlier, and egg rolls have been removed from the menu at Ganga Dhaba,” she said.

As the cooking limitations have forced vendors to simplify menus, even rotis have disappeared at some places, several students said.

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Student leaders said the impact of the restrictions on cooking gas and the overall shortage will become clearer when hostel mess bills are calculated at the end of the month.

“When the mess bill comes at the end of the month, its effect will be seen,” Mishra said. “We are anticipating that charges might go up.”

At JNU, which has a reputation for allowing students from underprivileged backgrounds to study and stay at an affordable cost, even modest increases can carry weight.

“It makes a lot of difference because people usually come here partly because it is cheaper,” Mishra said. “If prices rise, it will put pressure on students.”

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She added that the shrinking menu options could also affect students on days when hostel messes are closed.

“If the mess is closed because of a festival or holiday, students depend on the dhabas and canteens on campus,” she said. “Those food items are also slowly getting reduced.”