JNU forms panel to probe Sunday’s violence

Amid allegations that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar did little to control violence on campus on Sunday, the university administration Thursday formed a five-member committee to probe the incident.

Over 30 students and two teachers were injured Sunday when masked men and women went around beating students in hostels and teachers during a peace march. No time frame has been given to the committee, but the Registrar in a notification said it would submit the report “at the earliest”.

The committee will be chaired by Professor Sushant Mishra from the Centre for French and Francophone Studies. The other members include Mazhar Asif, Sudheer Pratap Singh, Santosh Sukla and Bhaswati Das.

Two guards were also injured during Sunday’s violence. The injured were treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

