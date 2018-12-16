JNU faculty lash out against penalising student

Around 50 faculty members of JNU have expressed outrage at the “extreme penalties recommended against a doctoral student for allegedly filing a false sexual harassment complaint against her teacher”.

As first reported by The Indian Express on December 13, JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had taken a series of punitive measures against the complainant — including debarring her from campus, recommending withdrawal of her degree, prohibiting her from taking employment in JNU and asking her to apologise to the defendant in the case.

“Never have such stringent penalties to our recollection been imposed in JNU against any perpetrator found guilty of sexual harassment in JNU, let alone against complainants.When an ICC finds a complaint to be manifestly false, then it is required by law to establish malicious intent and this too requires the adoption of a fair procedure to the complainant,” the faculty members said in a statement.

“To destroy a woman student’s career by simply declaring her to be a liar without following the first principle of feminist due process is totally unacceptable.

The adoption of such draconian punishments to women students is clearly meant to serve as a deterrent to all women against filing sexual harassment complaints in future,” they added. “Many students have reported that they are feeling intimidated by the manner in which enquiries are conducted. Many have withdrawn their cases from ICC…”