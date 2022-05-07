scorecardresearch
JNU Executive Council approves 70% license fee waiver for shops inside campus

The Executive Council said the waiver was approved keeping in mind the loss of business the shops faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 11:46:20 am
The EC also decided to set up an International Affairs Office and change its security company among other things. (File Photo)

The Executive Council (EC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Friday decided to approve a 70% waiver of the license fee of shops inside the campus that suffered losses due to closure at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EC also decided to set up an International Affairs Office and change its security company among other things. “The council approved the waiver of 70% of license fee to all the shops allotted by JNU which were closed during 2020 and 2021 on account of lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19,” Registrar Ravikesh said in a statement Saturday.

“The council resolved to set up an International Affairs Office in the university for internationalisation of the university as envisaged in the NEP 2020 with regard to joint degree/twinning programmes, opening of offshore campuses etc,” he added.

Also Read |Every university has a lunatic fringe, JNU is no different… still best in country, says V-C

The EC also approved to “initiate a tendering process for engaging the most robust integrated security services in the university”.

Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had earlier told The Indian Express that with multiple complaints against the security company – Cyclops – especially over thefts at faculty homes, the company would be changed.

“We’re changing the security because we have realised that there are issues about the security on the campus. We will advertise and appoint the best who comes. There have been thefts also and there have been many issues. Last time, I was told, it was not done through a proper tendering process. So, we are working as per the government rules now,” she had said.

Ravikesh added that the EC has also approved the recommendations of the Health Infrastructure & Services Review Committee to “streamline the health facilities in the university for the benefit of all the stakeholders, i.e. students, faculty, staff members and retired staff”.

“The Council also took various major decisions in respect of the academic matters of the university viz permitting the MPhil/PhD female scholars for maternity/child care leave upto 240 days as per UGC rules, Grant of recognition to institutes like Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), Thiruvananthapuram,” the registrar said.

“The matter of promotions and counting of past service of faculty members were discussed and the Honourable Vice Chancellor assured prompt action in this regard,” he added.

