JNU Entrance Exams to be held from Sep 20-23, registration begins today

Tuesday, July 27, 2021
In a public notice, senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar said online registration and submission of applications for the JNUEE will be held from July 27 to August 27 until 5 PM. Applicants will also have time until 11:50 PM on the last day of registration to pay their entrance fee.

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2021 12:30:24 am
The JNUEE will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be three hours long, the NTA said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for the academic session 2021-22 will be held from September 20-23, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Tuesday night. Online registration for the same began Tuesday.

The JNUEE will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be three hours long, the NTA said. Like previous years, there will be multiple-choice questions and the medium of examination would be English.

“Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in , http://www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website http://www.jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying,” Parashar said in the notice.

“Candidates may apply online only at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in during the period specified above. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm,” she said.

