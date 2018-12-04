JNU doubles its fee for certificates, marksheets

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has doubled its fee for procuring documents like provisional degree certificate, consolidated marksheet and migration certificate, among others.

The cost of getting a duplicate degree certificate has gone up to Rs 500 from Rs 200, while a duplicate migration certificate now costs Rs 400 from Rs 200.

Similarly, the cost of duplicate copies of provisional degree, consolidated marksheet and semester grade report have gone up to Rs 200 from Rs 100.

The revised rates were notified by the deputy registrar (evaluation) in a circular dated October 22, and the decision was taken in an Academic Council (AC) meeting held on October 5.

Condemning the move, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji alleged: “From the time Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took over as the V-C, the only thing JNU has seen is privatisation, commercialisation and corporatisation of public spaces. After 80% library fund cut, non-disbursal of over 50 lakh MCM (merit cum means scholarship), closing down of small vendor-run dhabas, now the V-C has hiked fee.”

The JNUSU has demanded rollback of the hike and also contested the move being passed in an AC meeting.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, however, said: “The proposal for the revision came from the Controller of Examinations, as rates have remained the same for many years. In absolute terms, there is only minor change in the rates.”

“The meeting happened after the new JNUSU was elected. The agenda for fee hike was placed in part B (of the meeting), which is illegal…” said Balaji.