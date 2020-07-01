Never violated mandate of reserving 5% seats for disabled students, JNU tells HC

Jawaharlal Nehru University said it “was providing reservation to PWD category students in almost all courses of its various centers and schools”. (File Photo) Jawaharlal Nehru University said it “was providing reservation to PWD category students in almost all courses of its various centers and schools”. (File Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has never violated the mandate of 5 per cent reservation for disabled students and was committed to providing it in all courses in the 2020-21 academic year.

The submission was made in an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which on June 11 issued notice to the varsity on a plea claiming that JNU has kept less than 5 per cent seats for disabled category in the academic session 2020-21.

The petition by the Javed Abidi Foundation, which works for the welfare of disabled persons, has sought a direction to JNU to modify its admission policy and prospectus.

JNU, in its affidavit filed through central government standing counsel Monika Arora, has denied the allegation that it was not reserving 5 per cent seats for persons with disabilities (PWD).

It said it “was providing reservation to PWD category students in almost all courses of its various centers and schools.

It has also claimed that rules and regulations of the university are in compliance of the Disability Act.

JNU has contended that the allegations in the petition are “wrong, misconceived and based on misinterpretation of law, policies and facts”.

It has also stated in its affidavit that the reservation process for PWD students is different from that of SC/ST/OBC candidates.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

