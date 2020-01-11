Police ignored messages about mob’s presence at varsity on January 5, says JNUSU

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addresses reporters on Saturday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addresses reporters on Saturday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after Delhi Police released the names of nine suspects in the JNU violence case — of whom seven were identified as members of Left outfits — the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Saturday claimed that the cops were informed about the presence of a mob in the campus on January 5 but they ignored the messages.

“They were informed at 3 pm and the messages were read at 3.07 pm but the messages were ignored,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who has been named as a suspect in the violence, claimed at a press conference here.

The JNUSU also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week. The students’ union also said ABVP members hit women students even on January 4.

“Attackers targeted specific rooms in Sabarmati Hostel and even threw students from the balcony, but did not touch the room of an ABVP activist,” Ghosh said referring to the incident of January 5 when a masked mob ran riot inside the campus, injuring 36 students, teachers and staff.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, according to a report prepared by police, masked “miscreants” were first seen gathering inside JNU at 2.30 pm, and 23 calls went from inside the campus to the Police Control Room (PCR) between then and 6 pm. The next communication between the university and police was when Registrar Pramod Kumar handed over an official letter to them at 7.45 pm, “seeking increased presence and deployment on the premises”.

Registrar Kumar claimed that “police were on campus by 6.30 pm”. He had claimed that the Vice-Chancellor had communicated with police around 5.30 pm.

While Delhi Police identified the Left outfits as SFI, AISF, AISA, and DSF, it did not name ABVP during the press conference it called to release the names of suspects. Police have since Sunday maintained that the violence was led by two groups — one that was behind the attack on Periyar hostel in the afternoon and the other that was responsible for violence at Sabarmati dhaba and hostel in the evening.

