Ongoing semester will be online: JNU V-C to students

Rector-III Rana Pratap Singh stated that there are currently 32 cases among the community on the campus.

The rest of the current ongoing semester at Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducted in the online mode, said Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in a virtual address to students on Monday.

“As much as we would like to come to campus and participate in the physical classroom and other campus activities, the corona situation currently does not seem to be permitting that for us… the university has taken all steps to make sure those in the campus to complete their final semester practical work are safe and secure. But a vast majority are still in your residences… All our courses are being run on digital platforms… This entire semester will go on only in the online mode. We will review possibilities to see whether the next academic session can be conducted in physical mode or not,” said Kumar.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh said that there are currently around 3,000 students residing in the campus. These students have been allowed into the campus over 11 phases of graded re-opening, most of them final-year students who need access to laboratories. In the meantime, all classes have only been conducted online.

The JNU students’ union has been pressing for complete re-opening of the campus for a long time.

“The campus had begun phased re-opening in October end when cases started coming down… During January and February, no cases were reported from campus but this has been changing in the last 35 days. We currently have 32 cases… This wave is affecting young people more, and 80% of these 32 cases are students,” he said.