Covid-19: JNU to take action against those not wearing mask inside campus

Amid rising Covid-19 cases on the campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration Friday said it has authorised the security department to take photographs of those not seen wearing face masks inside the campus and take disciplinary action against them. The administration also said the shopkeepers who sold to customers not wearing masks could face closure for two days.

In an 11-point circular, Registrar Anirban Chakraborti said an “exponential rise” in Covid-19 cases at the university may lead to the campus being vacated.

Since the pandemic started last year, JNU has seen 281 positive cases and five deaths. In Friday’s circular, Chakraborti said the active cases have now risen to 27, out of which 24 were students.

“Wearing face mask is mandatory in public places, including street, health centre, school buildings, library, offices, markets, dhabas, etc., in the campus. The security personnel are authorised to take photographs, if anyone is not wearing the mask. Appropriate disciplinary action including fine shall be imposed in this regard,” the circular read.

“The shopkeepers, staff of the canteens and other establishments are instructed to strictly follow the instruction to wear mask at all the times. The goods are sold to those who arrive with mask only. Any violation would attract closure of shops/canteens for two days initially, and further violation will be dealt strictly as per guidelines/norms of the Government of India/Delhi Government/University notification etc,” it added.

As part of other measures, the entry of visitors has been restricted through only the main (North) gate and the sanitation department has been told to frequently sanitise common areas and points.

“The campus situation will be reviewed from time to time, and if the Covid-19 cases rise exponentially or lead to the potential development of Red zone and Containment zone, further measures are required which may include restricting the movement or reducing the number of person in the given premises or vacating of the premises (sic),” Chakraborti said.

He also encouraged campus residents aged 45 and above to get vaccinated.