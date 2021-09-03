JNU: Counter-terrorism course gets go-ahead

The Executive Council (EC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Thursday passed the new counter-terrorism to be taught to engineering students, which states that “Jihadi terrorism” is the only form of “fundamentalist-religious terrorism”, and Communist regimes in the erstwhile Soviet Union and China were the “predominant state-sponsors of terrorism” that influenced “radical Islamic states”.

Sources said Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar did not allow discussion on the course saying the EC was not a body for deliberations on the content of courses. However, there was one dissent. The course was first passed by the Academic Council on August 17, allegedly without allowing any discussion.

The optional course, titled ‘Counter Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers’, will be offered to students pursuing an MS with specialisation in International Relations after a BTech in Engineering — online classes for the monsoon semester start on September 20.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar had Wednesday said there was “needless controversy” over the course “without going into its academic merit” and said the course was holistic.

The JNU Teachers’ Association and student groups have slammed the VC for his statement and demanded that the course be rolled back. V-C M Jagadesh Kumar, Registrar Ravikesh and Rectors Chintamani Mahapatra and Rana P Singh did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

One of the course’s modules, titled ‘Fundamentalist-religious Terrorism and its Impact’, states: “Fundamentalist – religious inspired terrorism has played a very critical and dominant role in the spawning of terrorist violence in the beginning of the 21st century. The perverse interpretation of the Koran has resulted in the rapid proliferation of a jihadi cultist violence that glorifies death by terror in suicidal and homicidal variants.” Another module, titled ‘State-sponsored Terrorism: It’s Influence and Impact’, refers only to the Soviet Union and China.