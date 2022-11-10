scorecardresearch
2 students injured after two groups clash in JNU, Delhi Police called in

A senior police officer told the Indian Express that two students had a fight over an issue and later called their friends, who began fighting each other.

Two students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University sustained injuries on Thursday (Screengrab)

Two students sustained minor injuries after clashes broke out between two groups inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Thursday evening. The Delhi Police are on campus and controlling the situation.

Police said no complaint has been filed and no arrest/detention has been made so far. Police said the fight was over a personal issue between two male students.

A purported video from the university campus shows men walking around with sticks and lathis.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “A PCR call was made around 5 pm about the students fighting near Narmada Hostel. We found that the fight was over a personal matter. We have received 2 MLCs of students. No complaints have been received yet. Necessary legal action is being taken.”

A senior police officer added, “We received information from the college about the fight. Two students started fighting over a personal issue and were then joined by their friends. There are no student political groups or any politics involved.”

A JNU official said, “Last night a clash took place between 2 group of students at a birthday party held on campus. One student was injured. Today afternoon, along with people from outside, boys resorted to retaliatory violence by the group supporting the injured. Campus security had been alerted to prevent further clashes. No complaint has been filed with authorities. The Campus is peaceful now and the administration has sought a report.”

Sources said the area SHO, ACP and local staff are at on campus. A few gates have been sealed and entry isn’t allowed.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:12:42 pm
