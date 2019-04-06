JNU sedition case: Chargesheet filed secretly, Delhi govt tells court

The Delhi government Friday claimed in a Delhi court that the chargesheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case, involving former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, was filed by police “secretly” and in a “hasty” manner, without procuring the government’s sanction.

Advertising

“The chargesheet was filed secretly and in a hasty manner without sanction from competent authority. Decision on sanction to be taken within one month from receipt of opinion from the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) standing counsel (criminal),” the Delhi government’s counsel said. The Delhi government’s submissions before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat were made through additional public prosecutor Vikas Singh.

He said they (Delhi government) are still looking into the matter with all seriousness, and that they need one more month to finalise whether to accord sanction for prosecution under IPC section 124(A) (sedition).

The Delhi government’s counsel apprised the court they are in consultation with Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to expedite the process. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 8.

Advertising

The Delhi government’s response came against the backdrop of the court’s April 3 direction, seeking to know by when they will grant sanction to prosecute the accused in the case. The court had observed the “sanction to prosecute must be decided within a time span, which is fairly necessary to do whatever is required to be done to ensure that trial may not be held back for too long”.

The Delhi government’s stand was sought after the DCP (Special Cell), Pramod Kushwaha, had informed the court that the request for sanction in JNU sedition case is pending before the Delhi government. On hearing the DCP’s response, the magistrate had said, “Your role is over. I will ask the Delhi government now. It needs to explain the delay (on not granting the sanction).”

In the chargesheet, police claimed Kumar was leading a procession and supported alleged seditious slogans raised on campus during an event on February 9, 2016, held to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Police also charged JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in the case.