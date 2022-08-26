scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

JNU begins admission process for JRF PhD candidates

JRF-qualified candidates will be exempted from the computer-based test conducted for admissions

The university has not yet finalised the timeline for the CBT-based admission process. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has launched PhD applications under the junior research fellowship (JRF) category and this will be open till September 23. Candidates under this category will be exempted from the computer-based test conducted for admissions, the university informed.

“JRF-qualified candidates shall be exempted from the computer-based test (CBT). They are required to apply separately under the JRF category. Such candidates shall be called directly for viva-voce,” states the university’s prospectus. Candidates who have cleared GATE and who want to take admissions to a PhD programme in the School of Engineering can also apply through the same platform.

The rest of the candidates, who have not secured the JRF or cleared GATE, have to write a CBT conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The qualifying marks for general and economically weaker sections (EWS) categories shall be 50% of the total marks and 45% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories. “Merely qualifying in CBT does not entitle the candidates to be shortlisted for viva-voce. Shortlisting of candidates to be called for the viva-voce (for the general category) will be five times of the total intake,” states the prospectus.

More from Delhi

However, the university has not yet finalised the timeline for the CBT-based admission process.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:54:34 am
