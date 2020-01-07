JNU: At ABVP march, claims that their members targeted & a familiar slogan

Hundreds of ABVP supporters took out a march outside the main gate of JNU, Monday. (Express photo) Hundreds of ABVP supporters took out a march outside the main gate of JNU, Monday. (Express photo)

Denying that their members were involved in a mob attack on JNU students and teachers Sunday, the ABVP Monday alleged the mobs were led by Left groups.

Speaking at the JNU’s north gate, Manish Jangid, secretary of the ABVP’s JNU wing, claimed Left leaders, including the JNU students’ union president and the general secretary of the All India Students’ Association, attacked students inside the campus and in hostels while leading the mobs.

The allegations were denied by JNUSU and AISA.

Outside the JNU main gate, ABVP activist and JNU student Valentina Brahma, with bandages around her fingers, alleged she hid inside an ABVP member’s room with outfit member Shambhavi to “protect herself from AISA members”.

She said, “I was sitting at the ad block when a woman with a shawl around her face started hitting me. I saw her face and it was an AISA member who I know. She targeted me because I am from ABVP. I was saved by friends who took me to Periyar hostel, where a mob of 20-30 people came and started banging on the door of the room I was in. They hit us with sticks when we got out the back door.”

Brahma claimed she called and texted her parents from the room, who made PCR calls.

Late Monday afternoon, hundreds of ABVP supporters took out a march outside the main gate of JNU, and shouted slogans such as ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’ and ‘gaddaron ki kabar khudegi, Savarkar ki dharti pe.’

The ‘goli maaro’ slogan has regained momentum since BJP’s Kapil Mishra used it at a pro-CAA rally on December 20.

Since then, it has been raised at several rallies by Right-wing groups. “I think the slogan strikes a chord instantly due to its simple wording. Yes, I had raised it first but it is not as if I coined it. Now, I can see it being raised everywhere,” Mishra said, when contacted on Monday.

Jangid, meanwhile, said, “There’s a teacher at the French centre in JNU who also led and initiated the mob, and another one at the social medicine department who threatened us at AIIMS Trauma Centre.”

In the room with Brahma and Jangid was another ABVP activist, Shambhavi, who alleged that “members of Left student parties chased ABVP members from the ad block to Periyar hostel, pelted stones and hit them with rods at 3.30-4 pm Sunday”.

