JNU allows resumption of offline classes from Monday

Authorities at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi permitted schools and centres to resume offline teaching and learning activities for students from Monday.

This comes after the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed higher education institutes to resume physical teaching and learning activities amid declining cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital.

According to a new university order, deans and chairpersons of various schools, centres and special centres may resume offline teaching, learning and academic activities from Monday. The university will be made fully functional with staff attending their offices at 100 per cent capacity.

All authorised canteens at JNU will also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 11 pm.

The DDMA has also allowed schools to reopen for students in Classes 9 to 12 in a phased manner from Monday.