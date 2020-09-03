JNU: AISA activist alleges assault, names four men ‘linked with ABVP’ in FIR

The complainant, an MA student at the School of International Studies, said in his FIR that the incident took place around 1.30 am when he was in his room at Mahi Mandavi hostel at JNU campus

An activist of the Left students’ group All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Jawaharlal Nehru University has alleged he was attacked by 16 people, including activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in his hostel room late Wednesday night and needed six stitches on his face. An FIR has been filed at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

“A case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered against unknown persons. The matter is being investigated,” said a senior officer. ABVP has denied any role in the incident.

The complainant, Vivek Pandey (23), an MA student at the School of International Studies, said in his FIR that the incident took place around 1.30 am when he was in his room at Mahi Mandavi hostel.

“Somebody knocked at the door and called my name. I opened the door and saw at least 7-8 students, and without provocation they began yelling at me. All of them were drunk. Within a minute, a group of 6-8 students rushed in…one of them started hitting me with an iron bangle (kada) and used it to punch my face, which caused a deep cut,” Pandey said in his complaint.

He named four people in the complaint and claimed they are “associated with the ABVP”. “They were saying ‘tu bohut bada neta hai’, and some of them had beer bottles in their hands,” he said.

“Once the incident was over and the police, security and warden came, one of these assaulter’s phone was checked. There was a message from an ABVP leader, which mentioned my room number, hostel name, and said ‘your target’,” he claimed.

Asked about the specific message, senior warden of Mahi Mandavi hostel, Saumyajit Ray, said, “I don’t remember. But yes, the phone was checked for messages.”

ABVP JNU unit President Shivam Chaurasia told The Indian Express: “These are baseless allegations. The four people mentioned by him have nothing to do with the FIR… We will sue them for defamation if this continues,”.

While AISA claimed a complaint was submitted to the JNU security department Wednesday night itself, the administration did not acknowledge it.

Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav said, “I have not checked if we have received a complaint. Offices are working on a restricted basis. Once I get it, I will forward it to the authorities.”

Chief Proctor Dhananjay Singh said, “My office hasn’t received any security report yet. Once we have it, we will initiate action as per university rules.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.