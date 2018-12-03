JNU admin warns teachers to mark attendance or face salary cut

After denying leaves to teachers who refused to submit their attendance records, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has now said that non-compliance of attendance will be linked to disbursal of salaries.

While the administration claimed that the decision was taken in an Executive Council (EC) meeting, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the claim was false and slammed the move.

“The EC, in its 277th meeting held on November 20, noted that some of the faculty members have not been marking attendance despite clear instructions issued by the university, as per the decision of the EC, and suggested suitable action for violation of this rule… The Council reiterated that all faculty members must mark attendance in the attendance register maintained in the office of the Chairpersons or the Dean of the School concerned, and that no self-certification for marking attendance must be permitted. The Council further decided that compulsory marking of attendance by faculty members should be linked with disbursal of salary of the faculty,” Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a circular dated November 29.

“In view of the decisions taken by the EC in the matter of marking of attendance by faculty members, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that non-compliance of attendance will be linked with disbursal of salary… Non-compliance will invite appropriate action as per the decision of the EC,” he added.

The JNUTA said the elected teachers’ representatives had written to the EC, contesting that such a decision was taken.

“The JNUTA has learnt from the elected teachers’ representatives to the JNU Executive Council that no such decision was taken in the meeting… It is pertinent to note that this matter was neither on the agenda of the 277th meeting of the Executive Council nor were the papers relating to it placed under the tabled agenda. Hence, nothing was on the table to even establish that the JNU Act, Statutes and Ordinances gave the Executive Council the power to take such a decision. Describing a brief and inconclusive discussion in the meeting on the issue as the EC’s decision to link marking of attendance to disbursal of salary is a clear act of misrepresentation of facts…,” said JNUTA president Atul Sood.

The JNUTA has called an emergency general body meeting on December 4. It alleged that the administration was taking these steps as they had objected to its spending over the last two years.

Citing the university’s financial report, JNUTA alleged that JNU had increased its security expenses by 89%, even as academic expenses had fallen substantially.