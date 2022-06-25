JNU Academic Council approves vacation for faculty after 3-year gap

The Academic Council (AC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved vacation for its faculty in its recent meeting, which the university authorities said was happening after “three long years”. The pandemic had disrupted the academic calendar.

“In a major step, JNU authorities notify vacations for its faculty after a gap of three long years. JNU academic council approved the much-needed vacations for its academic community who have been working tirelessly without any break,” read a post on the official Facebook page of JNU.

A notification by Manoj Kumar Manuj, Deputy Registrar (Evaluation), said, “The Academic Council in its 160th meeting held on June 21… has approved the recommendation of the Committee on the Academic Calendar and other related issues to provide break/vacation for faculty members with effect from June 27 to July 8 without any extension of the current semesters.”

“Deans/Chairpersons of Schools/Special Centres will ensure timely completion of teaching by arranging extra classes wherever necessary,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has raised concerns regarding the leave applications of faculty, and the manner in which the newly constituted Leave Committee (LC) was functioning.

In a letter to the V-C, the JNUTA wrote, “It seems each colleague’s leave application seems to be subjected to different scrutiny. It is shocking that the terms of reference of the LC have not been shared even with the EC members, and no standard operating procedure has been notified for the LC. Both the applicants and the teaching community have been left in the dark as to why these applications are being treated differently.”

“The JNUTA finds it extremely concerning that there is already a delay of more than one-and-a-half months from the date of the last EC meeting held on May 5, 2022, which should have taken decisions on these applications,” they said.

Of the total eight applications, they said, there were five applications for a sabbatical of which two “are now being sent to the EC without revealing the recommendations of the LC”, and on the three applications of Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL), there had been “no communication” yet.

“While sabbatical leave enables faculty to research, write, and otherwise prepare monographs, textbooks, and other scholarly texts for publication, extraordinary leave facilitates faculty to take up funded fellowships and visiting positions in other universities and research institutions. The inordinate delay in according these types of leave, therefore, damages the standing of JNU on two distinct fronts in the academic ecosystem in which it is embedded,” the JNUTA wrote.

They’ve reiterated their demand that the LC be “dissolved” and the applications be considered in an Emergency EC meeting.