J&K targeted killings: NIA files chargesheet against 25

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that they have unraveled a clear strategy of terrorist organisations carrying out targeted killings of minorities, civilians and unguarded security personnel in Jammu and Kahsmir.

The agency filed a chargesheet in the Patiala House Court against 25 accused persons in a terror conspiracy case under sections 120B and 121A of the IPC, and sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA. The accused were arrested following the killing of civilians in October last year in J&K.

The NIA said Pakistan-based outfits floated “pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups”, such as People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), United Liberation Front J&K (ULF J&K), Muslim Janbaaz Force (MJF), Kashmir Janbaaz Force (KJF), Kashmir Tigers, among others.

The NIA alleged that there was a new form of “hybrid terrorists who came from all walks of life and could use their cover to remain rooted in society while simultaneously following instructions of their handlers”.

“The investigation established that all these pseudo-outfits are in fact offshoots/rechristened versions of proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and have been floated under a deep-rooted conspiracy to spread terrorism in J&K as home-grown insurgency. A well-organised propaganda machinery is active on the cyberspace, wherein concocted and skewed narrative is presented to radicalise the youth,” the NIA said.