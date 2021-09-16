J&K ex-MLC murder: accused planned to move body to airport or metro station in ‘Drishyam’ style, say police

An investigation in the murder case of former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Trilochan Singh Wazir (67) has revealed that the four accused were inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Drishyam’ (remade from Malayalam) and planned to move Wazir’s body from the apartment to Indira Gandhi International Airport or a metro station.

Days after Wazir’s decomposed body was recovered from an apartment in Basai Darapur, the police arrested two men from Jammu on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The two key suspects — transporter Harmeet Singh and Wazir’s friend Harpreet Singh Khalsa, who works with an online news portal — remain absconding.

The West district police arrested one of the accused identified as Rajinder Singh (33) from Jammu. During interrogation, Singh said he is a taxi driver who brought Wazir from Jammu to Delhi on September 2. Wazir was supposed to catch a flight to Canada but the main accused had planned to kill him.

Prashant Gautam, DCP (West), said, “he saw Khalsa hand over the gun to Singh who then killed Wazir. The old man was already unconscious because they laced his food with sedatives. After shooting him, they planned to dump the body at a metro station or airport and also visited these places but couldn’t execute their plan”

Rajinder also revealed that they had been planning the murder since June. “Their plan was based on the movie ‘Drishyam’ and they wanted to create false evidence and divert police. However, their plan didn’t work and all of them fled from the house after the murder,” added the DCP.

Police said Rajinder was identified after call detail records of Singh and Khalsa were analysed. He was then found at his in-law’s house on Tuesday.

On September 9, police received a call from an unknown number in Madhya Pradesh about Wazir’s death. The caller told the police that a body was lying at Ramesh Nagar metro station. After an intense search, police found Wazir’s body at the apartment.

Khalsa and Rajinder were classmates, said the police.