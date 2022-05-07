‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major who died in Uri

Major Raghunath Ahlawat (34) who died in Uri, Baramulla, on Thursday, was laid to rest at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday. He was part of the 3 PARA (Special Forces) unit and had joined the Indian Army in 2012. His family is from Dwarka.

He was to soon take up the Defence Services Technical Staff Course at the Military Institute of Technology, Pune, said his father, Brigadier D S Ahlawat, who retired from the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army.

“In another 15 days, he would have been out… He had an accidental fall and sustained injuries. There was a very narrow track leading over a cliff and he slipped there. This was close to the Line of Control and he was part of a military operation that was being carried out there. His mortal remains were brought back to Delhi on Friday by a special Air Force aircraft from Srinagar,” Brigadier Ahlawat said.

Raghunath was the fourth generation in the family to be associated with the Army, his father said. He studied at the Army Institute of Law in Mohali before joining the Army. “He had the option of going to the corporate side. He asked me which way do I go? He was an outdoorsy person and went on to join the Army,” Ahlawat said.

“Since I was in the Jat regiment, he had the option to join it. But he wanted to join the Special Forces, which is very tough to clear. He cleared probation and was very happy with the group.”

Raghunath was also an instructor at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, and was a trained underwater diver, according to an officer who worked closely with him and did not want to be identified. “After being an instructor, he came back to the unit last year. He was terrific and was a team leader. He could have gone on to be a lawyer, but he chose to join the Special Forces,” the officer said.

Raghunath is survived by his mother Dhara Ahlawat, and Squadron Leader Vinny Malik, his wife.

“He was very good at making friends. We knew all his classmates and unit officers by name, though we have not met most of them till today. In fact, the pilot who brought him back from Srinagar was also a classmate of his at the Army Law Institute. We knew his friends by their nicknames,” said Ahlawat, who individually greeted all the officers who were at the funeral.

“The last time we spoke to him was three-four days ago. His mother would pray every day for him and text him the Ram Naam. When the message did not get delivered that morning, she got uncomfortable. We got to know of his death at 5 pm that evening,” he said.

Raghunath’s close friends from the Army Institute of Law were also at the funeral and spoke of him as being a “gem of a person”.