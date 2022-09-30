scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

JJP leader’s brother held for murder plot

The Haryana Special Task Force Wednesday arrested Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader’s brother for allegedly conspiring to murder former vice chairman of the Sohna market committee earlier this month over political rivalry.
The probe has found that gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar had provided shooters and logistical support to the victim’s brother-in-law Chaman.

Police said the accused, Joginder Khatana, paid Rs 25 lakh to Chaman, a member of Papla Gujjar gang, who was arrested on September 23 for the murder. Sukhbir Singh (48) alias Sukhbir Chairman, a property dealer who was active in local politics in Sohna, was shot dead after armed assailants opened fire at him on September 1 in Sadar Bazar.

Satheesh Balan, IG STF, said, “In his confession, Chaman said he felt that his family’s honour was tarnished after Sukhbir’s love marriage to his sister and he had to endure frequent taunts from villagers. They were not on speaking terms. Though he wanted to take revenge, he did not have the means to do so at the time.”

Police said that Chaman was acquainted with Joginder, brother of JJP leader Rohtash Khatana, who had contested elections from Sohna on a JJP ticket in 2019.

“Joginder and Sukhbir represented rival election groups, Joginder blamed Sukhbir for his faction’s defeat in last assembly polls. Chaman confessed that Joginder paid him Rs 25 lakh for the murder. Joginder provided monetary assistance while Papla provided him shooters,” said IG Balan.

Police said Joginder was produced in a Gurgaon district court and taken on remand for a day for further questioning and to ascertain involvement of others.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 07:19:11 am
