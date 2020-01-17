Delhi HC sets aside Jitender Tomar’s election in 2015 polls for false declaration

Former Delhi law minister Jitender Tomar is again contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly on an AAP ticket from the Tri Nagar constituency. Former Delhi law minister Jitender Tomar is again contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly on an AAP ticket from the Tri Nagar constituency.

The Delhi High Court Friday set aside the election of state’s former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar over false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the Assembly polls in 2015.

The court ruled after a plea was filed by a BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg seeking to set aside Tomar’s election.

In his plea, Garg had alleged that Tomar’s election had been “materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form”.

Read | Delhi polls: 23 new names on AAP poll candidate list, 14 sitting legislators replaced

“The respondent No 1 (Tomar), at the time of filing the nomination, and thereafter, has continued to misrepresent himself to be a law graduate and advocate and has thus been successful in exercising undue influence over the voters, which amounts to corrupt practice within the meaning of the Representation of the Peoples Act,” the plea said.

Tomar is again contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly on an AAP ticket from the Tri Nagar constituency. He is likely to file his nomination on Saturday, PTI reported.

Tomar was accused of submitting forged degree certificates while enrolling himself with the Bar Council of Delhi.

Earlier, in its chargesheet, police had alleged that Tomar forged a BSc degree from Avadh University, on the basis of which he got into a law college under Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur, where he did not take any exams but managed to get an LLB degree.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App