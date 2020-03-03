Delhi’s most wanted gangster held in Gurugram

Jitender Gogi claimed to surrender before Delhi Police in a video that went viral hours after his arrest. (Express Photo) Jitender Gogi claimed to surrender before Delhi Police in a video that went viral hours after his arrest. (Express Photo)

Jitender Gogi — one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters along with his three associates was arrested on Tuesday by the Counter Intelligence unit of Delhi Police. Gogi and his associates— identified as Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, Rohit Moi and Kapil were arrested from MAPSKO Casabella Apartments, Sector 82 in Gurugram. The Police recovered six imported pistols along with a cache of ammunition.

Hours after his arrest, a video also went viral where he claims to surrender before Delhi Police.

According to police, Gogi and his rival Sunil alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years, and the constant strife between the two gangs has often ended in bloodshed. In the last six years, over 10 members of the two gangs have been killed, while many others have barely survived attempts on their life.

A police officer involved with the investigation told The Indian Express that the rivalry between Gogi and Tillu dates back to their college days, when both were students of Delhi University and clashed over student politics. The dispute took a violent turn in 2012, when Gogi and his associates allegedly shot at Vikas, a close confidant of Tillu.

In 2015, Tillu was arrested by Sonipat police and put behind bars. Presently, Tillu is lodged in Sonipat jail. While Gogi was looking for a chance to hit back at Tillu, he was also nabbed by the Haryana CIA from Sonipat and handed over to the Delhi Police.

According to police, Gogi was so desperate to kill Tillu and he managed to escape from police custody in 2016 when police personnel were taking him to Haryana court for court hearing. Gogi was last seen in Burari shootout in which he killed his three rivals and also a passeby woman was also killed. Last year, he has allegedly been named in the daring shootout in Narela on September 8 in which Virender Mann, a history-sheeter, was killed. Eye-witnesses has identified one of the shooters as Gogi. After intercepting Mann’s car, he pumped in 20 bullets in his body.

