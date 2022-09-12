scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

University says they have ‘zero tolerance policy towards any form of ragging with very robust and protective processes in place for all students in case of any such incident’

Police identified the student as 19-year-old Sanskaar Chaturvedi, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat

Sonepat police have initiated inquest proceedings after a second-year BBA (Hons) student of OP Jindal Global University was found dead outside the campus on Sunday.

Police identified the student as 19-year-old Sanskaar Chaturvedi, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat. They said his sister teaches at the University.

Vipin Kadian, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sonepat’s Rai village, said: “The student had gone to visit his sister in Delhi. His body was found outside the university on Sunday. We have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received. The family has filed a complaint and a probe has been initiated.”

The student’s cousin, meanwhile, told the media, “My cousin was studying in second year. Yesterday, we got information that he died under mysterious circumstances. We do not know the cause of death. Apparently usko … kaafi college se stress tha aur kuch usko ragging ki complaint (pauses) ya wo saari problems face kar raha tha wo.”

Also in Delhi |Delhi court convicts 2 AAP MLAs for being part of mob that attacked cops in 2015

“We request authorities to conduct a thorough probe. We have filed a complaint with the police,” he said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

Devender Kumar, SHO, Rai police station, said, “The student was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A probe has been initiated. I am yet to receive a formal complaint. The family has verbally informed regarding some concerns (of ragging). If a complaint regarding this is lodged, it will be investigated.”

A spokesperson of the University said, “OP Jindal Global University is saddened to share the news of the untimely demise of Mr Sanskaar Chaturvedi, student of BBA (Hons), Class of 2024 outside the campus.”

On allegations levelled by the family, the spokesperson said, “… as per established guidelines, JGU has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of ragging with very robust and protective processes in place for all students in case of any such incident.”

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 07:36:53 pm
