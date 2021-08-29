Jindal Global University introduces new fellowship for Afghan students admitted to Ph.D. programmes

In response to the turbulence in Afghanistan, Jindal Global University has introduced a new fellowship for Afghan students admitted to Ph.D. programmes in the university, offering them a monthly stipend, accommodation, and health insurance.

The fellowship policy, called JGU’s ADVANCE (Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education), will be effective from January 2022, and will be offered to a maximum of 10 students.

“This is a modest effort of our university to demonstrate our solidarity and commitment to the promotion of higher education opportunities for the students of Afghanistan… Afghanistan is going through a very difficult and tumultuous phase in its history. India and Afghanistan have had a strong and historic bilateral relationship, including having strategic partnership agreements for assistance in rebuilding Afghanistan’s infrastructure and institutions in higher education. India has always been the most preferred destination for Afghan nationals in terms of higher education… Every year, an average of over 4,000 Afghan students enroll for higher education in India,” stated Vice-Chancellor Professor C Raj Kumar in a note announcing the new policy.

The university itself has had a total of 14 Afghan students till date.

Those who receive the fellowship will receive a stipend of Rs 25,000 per month, shared accommodation in the vicinity of the campus with food facility, and annual health coverage of up to Rs 50,000. All Afghan students admitted to Ph.D. programmes in the university are eligible but the policy document states that preference will be given to women students. The tenure is for three years and candidates will need to complete their research within that time period.

Currently, students from Afghanistan admitted to university — including those who have been granted Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships — are struggling with visa issues, with those in India trying to get their visas and scholarships extended and those in Afghanistan trying to get visas to come to India and join their universities.