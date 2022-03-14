Jindal Global University announces 12 short-term programmes at world’s top universities

The O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced 12 short-term study-abroad programmes at the world’s leading universities, including Harvard and Columbia.

The programmes are being offered at Harvard University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), Syracuse University, University of Oregon and UCLA in the USA; the University of Oxford in the UK; Sciences Po in France; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE) in Spain; and Sofia University in Bulgaria.

“The courses, which are approximately three weeks long, are designed to give JGU students an insight into an interdisciplinary and internationally engaged curriculum, which reflects global realities and contemporary challenges. Prospective students can choose from a range of interdisciplinary courses at the following universities,” GJU said in a statement.

JGU’s founding vice-chancellor C Raj Kumar said that in the post-pandemic world it was “essential that higher educational institutions enable world-class opportunities”.

“The short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at top universities across the globe. This enables them to understand new perspectives, experience cross-cultural learning, understand international trends and get insights into a global environment. The courses are being offered at some of the world’s best universities, which will prove to be immensely beneficial for JGU students. It will gain them invaluable experience and provide them with an opportunity for future growth in their chosen fields,” he said.

Professor Mohan Kumar, Professor and Dean of the Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives said, “JGU has partnered with universities across the globe to enable our students to access world-class education from some of the world’s top-ranking universities. The programmes allow the students to immerse themselves in the academic and social culture of the partner institution. This experience not only equips students with subject-matter expertise, but additionally lays the foundation for a truly global outlook. These exchange programmes ensure a holistic educational, industry, and cultural knowledge transfer between students from our university and those from our partner universities.”

The 12 courses are:

· Human Rights and Development, Harvard University, USA

· Business and Corporate Law, Columbia University, USA

· Business, Finance & Entrepreneurship for Leaders of Tomorrow, University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School), USA

· International Law & Global Governance, University of Oxford, UK

· Politics, Philosophy and Economics, University of Oxford, UK

· European Union and European Perspectives, Sciences Po, France

· Spanish Language and Culture, University of Granada, Spain

· Sports Law, Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE), Spain

· Revisiting International Relations and Public Policy in the Post-Pandemic World, Syracuse University, USA

· Saving the Planet: Communicating Strategies and Solutions, University of Oregon, USA

· Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports, UCLA, USA

· Balkan Immersion, Sofia University, Bulgaria