Jindal Global Law School signs MoUs with 10 universities in 6 countries for international student mobility

The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has said it has signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) with 10 universities in six countries for international student mobility. JGLS, a part of the O P Jindal Global University, has signed MoUs with universities in Canada, Italy, Peru, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“These partnerships have become part of the total 40 collaborations entered into only during the pandemic. It needs to be noted that JGLS has established international collaborations with over 250 law schools/universities in the world since its founding in 2009,” JGLS said in a statement.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, JGLS has developed many new international opportunities for students to benefit from in the post-pandemic world. As JGLS prepares to welcome students back on campus, new programmes have been added for international mobility for undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students,” it added.

“Partnerships with School of Law, Seattle University, and Faculty of Law, University of Calgary, provide an accelerated Juris Doctor (JD) degree programme which brings JGLS students one step closer to practice law in the United States and Canada, respectively,” the university said.

It said, “more than 100 students from JGLS and partner institutions combined benefitted from the various online programmes and had the opportunity to build a community through the virtual platform”, and that these collaborations resulted in “deeper relationships between the institutions in form of joint research, advanced degree programmes and joint grant applications”.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, JGU, and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said, the university wants to fulfil the promise of global education made to the students of the country. “Whenever JGU reached out to partner institutions in the world, their affirmative response and commitment to jointly implement the ideas proposed is truly refreshing. This acceptance is a testimony of our hard work and fulfilment of our dream to create a world-class institution in India—a cause for which our nation today stands,” Kumar said.

Professor Malvika Seth, JGLS’ Associate Dean (International Collaborations), added, “In the last two years, students have had limited access to international programmes because of uncertainties and restrictions owing to the Pandemic. However, our vision since late 2020 has been to prepare for the post-Covid era and welcome students with a higher number of partnerships than before. Our partners are excited to have international students back on their campuses as these kind of mobility arrangements bring together students from around the world and create a thriving global dialogue, adding to campus life. With our new collaborations, we continue to strengthen our bonds with countries and top institutions around the world.”

