Jindal Global Law School announces over 500 scholarships

The O P Jindal Global University’s Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has instituted over 500 scholarships for students joining the law school in the upcoming academic session 2022-23.

“The university has decided to award over 500 scholarships to meritorious students in the upcoming academic year 2022-23 who join JGLS with high merit in the entrance exam and whose annual parental income is less than the limit prescribed by the university,” said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, the founding vice-chancellor of JGU and founding dean of JGLS.

In the last 13 years, JGU had awarded over Rs 250 crore in scholarships and “almost half of the students who studied at JGU in past have received some form of scholarships or other”, he added.

“Our law school and university has always been known for supporting a good number of students, who otherwise might not be able to afford the cost of high-quality legal education at our law school. This is important to ensure equity and access while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in legal education in our country,” he said.

“All scholarships at the law school are based on merit-cum-means. No student whose annual parental income exceeds Rs 30 lakh can receive any scholarship at the university. The merit to award the scholarship is determined by the national level entrance exam LSAT-India Test. We strictly implement an income criterion to ensure that the scholarships reach only those who need it the most,” he said.

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, director of law admissions, said only students securing LSAT–India Score above 90 percentiles can apply for scholarships in the 5-year BCom LLB, BBA LLB and BA LLB programmes.

“Whereas students applying for scholarships in other programs like 3-year LLB, 1-year LLM and 3-year BA Honours in Legal Studies/Human Rights/Criminology/Gender Studies programmes must secure 80 percentile score to be eligible to receive scholarships,” he said.