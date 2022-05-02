Jharkhand: EC sends notice to CM Hemant Soren over mine lease

The Election Commission (EC) Monday issued a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking an explanation on why action should not be taken against him for allegedly having a mine lease issued in his favour.

The poll body said that this prima facie violates Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

“(1) A person who having held an office under the Government of India or under the Government of any State has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be disqualified for a period of five years from the date of such dismissal. (2) For the purposes of sub-section (1), a certificate issued by the Election Commission to the effect that a person having held office under the Government of India or under the Government of a State, has or has not been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be conclusive proof of that fact: Provided that no certificate to the effect that a person has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be issued unless an opportunity of being heard has been given to the said person,” the Section states.

Soren has been caught in the eye of a storm over allegations of corruption levelled against him for the allotment of a mining lease and allocation of land in an industrial area in Ranchi.

The BJP has alleged that Soren, while heading the mining department, allotted a stone chips mining lease to himself in 2021 flouting the office of profit norms. The BJP has accused Soren of allocating a mining lease to himself, his political advisor Pankaj Mishra and press advisor Abhishek Prasad, while holding charge of the state mining department.

The ruling party at the Centre has also made a representation to the governor, who forwarded it to the EC under Article 192 of the Constitution.

Under Article 192, the governor can decide on disqualifying an elected member of the state Assembly on the poll panel’s opinion.

Last week, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence amid allegations of corruption against the chief minister.

Notably, the governor has already sent a communication in this regard to the EC, asking it to examine if Soren’s actions could lead to him being disqualified as an elected candidate of the legislative Assembly.