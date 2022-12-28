Jewellery, watches and gadgets worth Rs 2 crore stolen from advocate’s house; Delhi Police arrest ex-employee

A day after jewellery, gadgets, and expensive watches worth Rs 2 crore were stolen from a senior advocate’s house in Kings Court in Greater Kailash II, the Delhi Police arrested an ex-employee in connection with the case. Shoaib Khan, 27, planned the burglary around the Christmas holidays when the advocate and his family went abroad for vacation, said the police.

The police added they recovered all the stolen items in less than 24 hours. The incident was reported on Monday by the caretaker of the house who found the place ransacked and valuable items missing from the place.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), said, “The house owner, Arshdeep Singh, returned from Thailand and provided us with a list of stolen items. He is a senior advocate at the Delhi High Court and alleged that the items stolen were worth Rs 2 crore or more”.

According to the police, the items include Rolex and Bulgari watches, straps from Balmain, Chopard, Roger Dubois, and Hublot along with metal accessories from Cartier. The complainant had also alleged his Apple iPhones, ear pods, and watch were also missing.

The police checked CCTVs at the building and found that a man was seen entering and leaving the place around the time of the incident. He was later identified as Shoaib Khan. “After tracking the CCTV footage of around 40 cameras and technical surveillance, the team reached Azadpur Bus Stand and caught the accused who was trying to flee from the city. All the items were recovered from his possession” said DCP Chowdhary.

The accused revealed he knew when the family goes abroad for vacation and planned the burglary accordingly. The police said he worked there previously and knew where things were kept.