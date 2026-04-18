Jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh stolen from Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, police hunt for domestic help hired less than a week ago

Less than a week after hiring him as a domestic help at their bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi’s Tughlak Road area, the unsuspecting family members of Pranav Chawla, owner of Gurgaon-based liquor firm, Whiskin Spirits, had allowed him in on Thursday evening for what they assumed was a usual visit. But they were alarmed when five more men allegedly accompanied him. Armed with hammer and sticks, the group robbed jewellery worth Rs 25-30 lakh in a span of 15-20 minutes, said police. A search operation has been launched to arrest the accused after identifying them using the CCTV footage secured from the area, said officers.

According to a police officer, the main accused was hired by the family about three to four days ago following a recommendation from another domestic help who earlier worked for them.

At the time of the incident, Pranav’s father Ashok Chawla; his mother; wife and son were present at the home. The PCR call for the incident was received around 8 pm. “Around 7:30 pm, the help was allowed In by the family as they knew him. But five of his accomplices also followed him,” a source said.

The accused called all the family members present at the home, and allegedly manhandled some of them. Officers said they went on to check each room of the house, collecting gold jewellery worth Rs. 25-30 lakh.

“They then got out of the house and were moving around the area… none of them had masks on…CCTV footage of the area has been retrieved and the accused have been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them,” a police officer said. One of the accused was seen wearing a black cap, and was constantly on the phone, he added.

The domestic help’s background check was allegedly yet to be done by the family, according to officers.