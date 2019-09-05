Jeweller found with throat slit at Dwarka residence

A 37-year-old jeweller was killed inside his house by unidentified persons in Dwarka. The victim has been identified as Lalit Aggarwal, owner of Satyam Jewellers. Police said the accused slit the man’s throat while he was sleeping. Lalit is survived by his wife Neha Aggarwal (34) and their two children. His family claimed the assailants slipped away unnoticed after committing the crime.

“After dinner around 10 pm, Lalit and our eldest son went to sleep. I went to sleep in the other room along with my sister, mother and our youngest son. Around 1 am, I woke up to go to the bathroom. I also went inside Lalit’s room and plugged in the mosquito repellent — everything was fine then. Around 2 am, my son came and told me his father woke him up but didn’t say anything, and that he saw blood near his father’s face. We went to the room and saw Lalit lying on the bed, unconscious and blood oozing from his neck,” Neha told The Indian Express.

Police have not identified the accused and are probing the matter. There were five people inside the house when the incident took place. Police also said the house wasn’t ransacked and there were no signs of a robbery.

“We received a call about the incident at 2.36 am. We went to the victim’s house and found him lying on his bed, covered in blood. The accused had killed the man by slitting his throat with a sharp object and later fled. We rushed the victim to Aakash Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. CCTV footage near the house is being recovered and we are recording the family’s statements,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, and added that entry to the house was friendly.

The murder weapon has not been found so far, police said, and added that Lalit was in formal clothes when he was found dead.

Lalit, who hailed from Mathura, lived with his family on the first floor while his shop, which he had been running for 17 years, was on the ground floor. His elder brothers, Rakesh and Hemant, are also jewellers in Lucknow and Delhi respectively.

“The children are shocked, they were sent to Hemant’s house… Lalit was excited as he was planning to go to Punjab to meet a childhood friend. We demand justice,” said Neha.