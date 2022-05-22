Jeweller falls to death at DRI office: 5 years on, cops seek to conduct lie detector test on 10

Five years after the death of a jeweller, who fell from the sixth floor of the office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the officer investigating his death has moved an application in court to conduct a lie-detector test on 10 persons, including three superintendent-rank officers of the directorate, it is learnt.

Sources said this was done as the investigating officer had questioned all DRI officials but failed to make a breakthrough.

On April 25, 2018, Gaurav Gupta entered the DRI office with a visitor’s slip along with his father, following raids conducted by officials at his house in Shalimar Bagh. Later, he fell from the sixth floor of the office, through a narrow opening where maintenance of an AC was underway, police said. Following the court’s instructions, the Crime Branch had registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

“Three to four investigation officers have been changed in the last five years, but they failed to gather any concrete evidence. The current investigation officer moved an application before a Delhi court to conduct the test on 10 people – three superintendent-rank officers, team members of the raiding team and the AC technician. The court has given its approval and all 10 consented, and police are now coordinating with the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory,” a police officer said.

The FIR was registered after a judicial inquest by Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Gupta, who recorded the statements of witnesses and relevant persons.

The DRI had claimed that Gupta’s house was raided on two occasions on April 24 and 25 in 2018. They further said that a total of 41 kg foreign-marked gold, 213 kg silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh in cash were seized from him. The estimated amount of the total seizure stood at Rs 13 crore, police said. Police had maintained that the DRI reportedly seized a locker during one of the raids on April 25, and Gupta and his father were called to the DRI to open it.